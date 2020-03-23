Among Trees, the radiant survival sandbox game, will be entering Early Access through the Epic Games Store this summer (via Gematsu).

FJRD Interactive is a team of three developers who have been working on Among Trees for almost two years. Set in a vibrant wilderness populated with flora and fauna of all sorts, the player will carve out a life for themselves. Their cabin is their home, and is a safe haven from the predators who reign over the forest, the blizzards that chill to the bone, and things that go bump in the night.

Caves, groves, and rivers hold valuable resources, and the player will be able to build more rooms for their cabin. As the game progresses, additional game mechanics like cooking, farming, and tool crafting will come to the fore. If you’re going to be trapped in the wilderness with nothing, I think the world of Among Trees would be a good place to be. It’s very pretty and psychedelic, and as a fan of The Long Dark, I might give it a whirl this summer.

Among Trees is coming to PC. Watch the teaser trailer below.



