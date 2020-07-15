The Pokémon Trading Card Game has gotten Raid Battles just like the ones in Pokémon Sword & Shield.

In Sword & Shield, there are dens in the Wild Area, where Dynamaxed or Gigantamaxed Pokémon will be found. The Raid Battles are also a feature in Pokémon Go, which reveals a powerful Pokémon at one of the nearby Gyms for players to take on in a team. Now, The Pokémon Company has formulated a new way to play PTCG based on these mechanics.

Here’s what you’ll need to get stuck in:

Four players (with two Pokémon cards each)

1 ‘Boss’ Pokémon card

1 deck of 20 Boss Attack cards

1 deck of five Cheer cards

Four Knock Out counters

1 playmat

Damage counters

A coin

These bits and pieces can be downloaded from the official website, if you’ve not got them already. Alternatively, there’s the Digital Raid Battle Assistant who will keep track of all the action. The instructions are all written out here, and the aim of the game is to knock out the Boss Pokémon by chipping away at its HP. However, if the Boss Pokémon faints four of the player Pokémon, then it’s game over.

