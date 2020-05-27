The Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird’s Tale is coming to PC in the coming months, as announced by publisher En Widunderlig Produktion.

This is in fact the re-reveal trailer for the game, because it was really revealed some time ago as part of the Square Enix Collective. The developer had kept its nose to the grindstone, and those years of dormancy have led to a proper release date for the upcoming adventure game. So, congrats!

The Girl of Glass boasts “beautiful hand-drawn graphics,” but isn’t only a quiet exploration of this fantasy world. The heroine, Kristal, must save her homeland from an evil Eagle, but must make sure she never shatters and so seals their fate. Turn-based combat and curious characters will put the player to the test, and there’s a demo available now through Steam to try out the game before it launches.

The Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird’s Tale arrives for PC in summer. Watch the re-reveal trailer below.



