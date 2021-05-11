A new report claims that the upcoming next-generation PlayStation VR headset will offer a significantly improved display resolution compared to its predecessor, with 4K support.

That's according to anonymous sources who apparently spoke to Upload VR on the new headset, where they claimed the new hardware would be able to display an image of 4000x2040 pixels or 2000x2040 per eye, and speculates that the device could also include support for gaze tracking and something called 'foveated rendering' where the device tracks your eye movement to dedicate more resources to making the image look good in the location you're currently looking in.

On top of this, the new headset is also said to include a motor which, like the previously announced haptic support in the controllers themselves, would also provide direct haptic feedback of its own should developers choose to make use of it. Finally, the sources confirmed that the cable the headset will use to attach to your PS5 will indeed be a USB Type-C connection, which would fit neatly into the USB Type-C port currently on the front of the console.

Sony are, for their part, yet to confirm these reports, but first announced that a next generation PSVR system is in development for the PlayStation 5 back in February. It gave us our first look at the controllers about a month later, but we shouldn't expect the headset itself until 2022 at the earliest. That's probably for the best, as it was reported earlier this week that if you haven't already, you might still struggle to get hold of the console before then too.