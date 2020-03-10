Frontier Developments will be making a series of Formula One management games, after snagging the rights to four F1 seasons from 2022 to 2025 (via VGC).

Known for RollerCoaster Tycoon, Elite Dangerous, and Planet Zoo, the company possesses exclusive rights for the management series, whereas Codemasters continues to possess exclusive rights for the racing sim series. “We are delighted to announce this multi-year licence deal with F1,” said chief executive David Braben. “F1 is one of the most popular global sporting franchises in the world, and we believe the combination of the F1 brand together with our extensive experience in management games will deliver fantastic game experiences to a wide and varied audience around the world.”

The studio will produce games for the seasons 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, though this is dependent on certain commercial performance goals for the series. Frontier Developments will jump in feet first for “an exciting opportunity to bring together Frontier’s experience and capability, including its powerful and versatile Cobra game engine, to the management-rich environment of the globally popular and ever-changing world of F1.”

