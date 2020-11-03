Square Enix has dated the next Outriders broadcast, which will take place this Thursday in which it'll reveal more information on the upcoming People Can Fly-developed shooter RPG.

The latest episode will focus on post-campaign content, promising a look into Expeditions which are said to "push any Outrider to their limits". On top of this, the broadcast also promises to give a deeper dive into the Technomancer class and their abilities for those who intend to play as the gadget-focused weapon-summoning member of their squad.

The broadcast is set to take place on November 5 at around 5pm UK time or 9:00am PST, if you prefer. Outriders is currently scheduled to arrive on February 2 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC after slipping from its original Holiday 2020 release window last month.