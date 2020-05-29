Square Enix kicked off the first episode of its monthly Broadcast series for People Can Fly's upcoming RPG shooter Outriders last night, giving us some new glimpses of gameplay from the forthcoming game.

The videos, which we've embedded below - include a 15 minute chunk of gameplay from one of the game's early missions, alongside others on how the game will offer customisable difficulty through its World Tier system - allowing players to choose higher world tiers if they fancy more of a challenge for higher rewards; you'll be able to unlock these tiers through an experience system that will work alongside but seperate from your character experience level with exp from combat counting towards your world level but not that from quests.

Dying will see your character lose a percentage of your World Tier Advancement however, so you'll have to prove you can stay alive on the higher world tiers if you want to make sure you stay on them (and also helps if you're struggling to ensure you don't remain on one a little too high for your ability.)

You can watch each video seperately, or watch them all together in the entire first episode of the Broadcast which we're also embedding below. Square Enix and People Can Fly are promising a new episode of the Broadcast each month leading up to the game's release.

Outriders is set to launch on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC later this year.