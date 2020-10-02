Outriders, the upcoming space-RPG from Bulletstorm developers People Can Fly may be looking at a slight delay, if a recent listing on Steam is anything to go by.

As reported by GamesRadar, keen-eyed fans spotted a listing on Steam for a pre-order package for the game that includes the base game as well as a Hell's Rangers Content pack for the game. The release date however reads as February 2, 2021.

While this may indeed be a placeholder date, it's worth noting that previously the game had only been confirmed for a 'Holiday 2020' release. Now we're into October and with the next generation consoles given a launch date, Square Enix has been very quiet on narrowing that release window any further, which may point to the game slipping into 2021.

Still, it's worth taking this rumour with a pinch of salt, and if we hear anything official from Square Enix or People Can Fly who are yet to confirm a new release date, we'll let you know. For now Outriders is set for launch on Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC later this year.