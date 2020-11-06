Square Enix has lifted the lid off the post-campaign content in upcoming third person looter-shooter Outriders in the form of super-tough missions known as Expeditions.

Said to challenge even the most accomplished Outrider, these missions will be available to you once finishing the main campaign and should be completed with a squad of experienced teammates. Developer People Can Fly also promise that none of the missions will be recycled Campaign content either, with these expeditions being all new, bespoke missions created specifically for the endgame content.

Powerful equipment is waiting for those who take on them on, and they'll also have their own tiering system too allowing their difficulty to be tweaked even further. You'll also be able to find gear mods to further customise your loadout and let you tailor your Outrider to your preferred playstyle.

You can check out a detailed breakdown of Expeditions, as well as some gameplay from one, in the video below. Outriders is set for release on February 2 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.