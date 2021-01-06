Publisher Square Enix and developer People Can Fly have announced that upcoming online shooter Outriders will be delayed once more, to April 1 — but will be getting a free demo next month to give players a taste of the game.

The demo will be released on February 25, 2021 and will give players a chance to play "the first few hours of the game with all four classes" (Pyromancer, Trickster, Devastator and Technomancer) in both single player and co-op, and the studio has confirmed that progress in the demo will indeed carry over to the full version of Outriders when it releases.

It's not the first time the game has slipped, having first been revealed at E3 2019 where it was originally pencilled in for a Summer 2020 window before slipping to Holiday 2020 and finally pushed back once more to February 2 2021 before this most recent delay.

The developers hope the extra time will allow them to spend more time "fine tuning the game and focusing on deliverying a fantastic play experience at launch." All being well then, Outriders will launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on April 1, 2021.