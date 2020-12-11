Oddworld Inhabitants has announced that Oddworld: Soulstorm is "nearing the finish line" and should be releasing in Spring of next year.

A new trailer was released for Abe's next adventure last night, along with a message from Oddworld creator Lorne Lanning, in which he revealed the studio had shifted to a working from home basis since the beginning of the year, which has understandably been one of the main reasons the game hasn't made its previous release target of early 2020.

The platformer itself is said to be the second in a new quintology that started with 2014's Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty and will add plenty of new abilities to Abe's repetoire including the ability to aquire parts to craft into tools you can use to navigate the game's "2.9D" world and free your fellow Mudokons over a 15 hour campaign with plenty of the twisted sense of humor the series is known for.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Oddworld: Soulstorm is set for release on PC via the Epic Game Store, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in Spring 2021.