Bugsnax is an odd and comical adventure game from Young Horses, and it’s coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

Straight from Young Horses’ mouth, the game “takes you on a whimsical adventure to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles, and her followers scattered across the island alone… and hungry! It’s up to you to solve the mysteries of Snaktooth Island: What happened to Lizbert? What are Bugsnax and where do they come from? But most of all, why do they taste SO GOOD?”

It’s a little… whimsical, isn’t it? Young Horses also made Octodad: Dadliest Catch, and so Bugsnax lies within its modus operandi. It reminds me of Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared, too. This could be a very good thing, or a very bad thing. It’s unclear right now. Anyway, the player must “discover, hunt, and capture”–and consume?—the 100 different varieties of Bugsnax across the entirety of Snaktooth Island. Contraptions and bait will lure the creatures to the player, and the biomes of the island offer different animals in different areas.

Bugsnax will launch this holiday for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. Watch the trailer below.