Jensen Huang, CEO of tech manufacturer Nvidia, announced that the company will not be laying off any of its employees or issuing pay cuts in the pandemic, and will be supporting its workforce with raises (via ExtremeTech).

Huang addressed the company’s employees in a letter. “In response to the falling economy, we announced that we are pulling in our annual review process. Immediately I received questions about whether we are also planning a layoff. NO—precisely the opposite. We are accelerating your raise to put some extra money in your hands. we can put tens of millions more dollars in the hands of our families in the coming months,” read his statement. “There is no layoff. The work we do in graphics, science, AI, and robotics is more vital to the future than ever.”

In addition, Huang pledged that the company will match charitable donations up to $2,500, for a $10,000 donation altogether. He also thanked the frontline workers for their efforts treating patients and ensuring that everyday life does not cease for the most vulnerable people. “It’s going to be a tough few weeks. Stay home. We’ll beat COVID-19 back together. If you need us, we’re here," concluded Huang.



