Musical action game No Straight Roads is to get a free holiday-themed update with new music, decorations and toys in the Christmas Edition pack free to all players in the very near future.

The pack's got plenty in it, including some specific holiday themed tracks and Christmassy remixes of existing ones, and even some of the bosses get a festive makeover, with the game— directed by former lead game designer of Final Fantasy XV— offering up some fresh content for new and returning players alike.

Check out a trailer for the update below. The free Christmas Edition update is said to be coming "very soon" to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC versions of No Straight Roads, and the Nintendo Switch version soon a little while after that.