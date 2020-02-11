Nintendo has caught the source that leaked Pokémon Sword & Shield critters and information ahead of its launch, and it will no longer work with the publication (via VG247).

“In early November, Nintendo identified a number of photographs taken from game play that revealed multiple new and unannounced Pokémon from Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield,” said Nintendo and The Pokémon Company in an official joint statement. The leaks were plastered everywhere, revealing Galarian variants, Gigantamax forms, and starter evolutions, as well as locations and mechanics. Collaborating with The Pokémon Company, Nintendo was able to pinpoint where the leak sprang up, and it was with FNintendo, a Portuguese gaming publication.

A reviewer had gotten a copy of Pokémon Sword & Shield before it launched. In showing off photographs of the game, he violated the non-disclosure agreement that FNintendo had signed. “Both he and FNintendo failed to handle confidential material, resulting in a clear breach of the confidentiality agreement between Nintendo and the media outlet,” the statement continued. “As a result, Nintendo will no longer work with FNintendo.”

The companies explained their course of action regarding the leaker, expressing that they must safeguard their intellectual property. “Leaks hurt not just Nintendo, but the thousands of employees who work hard to bring games to market, and the millions of fans around the world who look forward to news and surprises,” they said. “To surprise and delight players through new experiences is a shared passion for Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. We will pursue all avenues to preserve surprises for players of future Pokémon titles.”

Also, FNintendo published its own statement. Expectedly, the reviewer no longer works for the website, but the fault has ruined an eleven-year professional relationship with Nintendo. It understood that the actions of the reviewer meant that Nintendo is now unable to trust FNintendo, and it apologised to the companies and to its readers for letting them down.

Pokémon Sword & Shield is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

