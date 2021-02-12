Square Enix has released some new gameplay footage from the upcoming NieR Replicant remake, formally titled NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...

The footage in question gives a look at the Barren Temple area of the game, including a fight against a boss made up of sentient cubes, as you do. Naturally, this version of the game brings the visuals of the 2010 original, but also remixes a bunch of the music for the game, with some samples of that soundtrack also released for you to give your ears a treat.

Check out all the videos for yourself below. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... is currently scheduled for release on April 23 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC with the aforementioned soundtrack also available in a lovely 3CD set in the game's White Snow Edition.