Nintendo has released a new Overview Trailer for New Pokémon Snap, giving us our most in-depth overview so far of what we can expect when the photography game launches at the end of the month.

In case you're not familar with the 1999 Nintendo 64 original, the base concept of the game sees you set on various courses and challenged with taking pictures of the local Pokemon in their natural habitat. As the trailer reveals, you'll have plenty of tools to help you, including the return of Pokémon Fruit now called Fluffruit to lure Pokémon into the perfect position, as well as the Pokémon Flute now dubbed 'Melody' that can make the creatures dance.

New additions include the Illumina Orb, which can light up areas when thrown at certain plants and also give Pokémon a burst of energy, which could have special effects when used on certain ones. Other new additions include Research levels for every stage, and a photo editing and filter mode as well as the ability to share pictures online and get them ranked by the community.

There's a few more nods to the N64 original, including how photos will be scored - you'll be given extra points for a well-framed subject as well as multiple monsters in the same shot, and it looks like branching paths also make their return — you can use your camera's scan feature to spot them.

Check out the full trailer for yourself below. New Pokémon Snap launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on April 30, 2021.