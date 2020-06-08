Ouka Studio is a new studio established by NetEase Games, and it will develop new titles for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (via Gematsu).

This is a serious shift for NetEase Games, which has historically been focused on PC and mobile games in the Chinese market. It’s also the licensee of games by Blizzard Entertainment, and delivers Diablo, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft on Blizzard’s behalf. It is the licensee of Minecraft and Minecraft Pocket Edition in China, and its own games are very popular there, too. Knives Out, its own battle royale title, has amassed more than 250 million players.

Ouka Studio will be based in Shibuya, Tokyo. Its aim is to “develop high-quality games alongside game lovers of Japan and create a new future for games.” At the moment, the company is looking for directors, game designers, engineers, graphic engineers, artists, and lead artists.

At The Game Awards 2019, NetEase Games unveiled Naraka: Bladepoint, a bright and glossy Soulslike with mythological foundations. “With an aim-at-whatever-you-want grappling hook and a sophisticated yet beginner-friendly combat system involving accessible block & parry mechanics, Naraka: Bladepoint is designed to provide a brand-new experience of melee combat and world exploration,” said the developer, 24 Entertainment. “Integrating Eastern aesthetics and philosophy, Naraka: Bladepoint presents a forsaken realm of splendid landscapes as well as inexplicable enigmas.”



