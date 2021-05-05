Publisher Focus Home Interactive has released a new trailer for forthcoming Warhammer 40K FPS Necromunda: Hired Gun that gives us a closer look at the gritty and violent world we'll be chasing targets down when it releases next month.

Not only will you be relying on some high powered weaponry, but you'll also have a grappling hook and the ability to wallrun as you hunt your targets, allowing you to get the jump on enemies across rotting agri-farms, ancient strongholds and chemlabs in the grimy brutalist city of Necromunda.

We also get a brief look at the game's upgrade system which will see you improve your own cyber-enhanced abilities, your weapons and of course, your trusty half-canine-half-robot companion, your Cyber Mastiff who'll be by your side and helping you take down foes as you track your bounties down.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Necromunda: Hired Gun is set for a June 1 release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.