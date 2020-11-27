Capcom has been showing off various titbits from upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise this week via the game's Twitter account, including a glimpse at various Palamute gear and one of the returning monsters in the latest entry in the long-running series.

In case you're not up to speed, Monster Hunter Rise will feature the new canine compaions known as Palmutes. Almost the dog-like equivalent to the feline Palicos (though the latter are back too), they'll accompany you on your hunts, and you'll be able to use them to hold items as storage, attack and defend or ride them across levels into battle. Naturally, you'll be able to dress them up in their own armour too, and we get a glimpse at some of the options in the brief footage below.