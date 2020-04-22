Developer CFK has announced Monochrome World, an action-puzzler for PC and Switch, set in a world that has lost all of its colour (via Gematsu).

The player is a raindrop imbued with power to restore the hues and shades, like green for leaves and grass, red for bricks, blue for water, etc. The platforming becomes increasingly complicated with zig-zags, steep slopes, whirlpools, patrolling enemies, and falling tiles, and it appears that there will be boss battles. It’s like De Blob. Anyone else reminded of De Blob? The raindrop is also customisable with colours and shapes like wild animals, and styled with crowns and accessories like moustaches and wings.

Monochrome World is coming to PC and Switch on May 7. Watch the announcement trailer below.



