EA Sports has announced the return of NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick as a free agent to its Madden NFL series in Madden NFL 21.

In a statement announcing the news posted on the official EA Sports Twitter account, EA said "Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-calibre quarterback. The team at EA Sports, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game. We've had a long relationship with Colin through Madden NFL and worked through our past soundtrack mistakes."

"Know that our EA Sports experiences are platforms for players to create, we want to make Madden NFL a place that reflects Colin's position and talent, rates him as a starting QB, and empowers our fans to express their hopes for the future of football. We've worked with Colin to make this possible, and we're excited to bring it to you all today."

Kaepernick is the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback perhaps most famous for taking a knee during the United States National Anthem back in August 2016 in protest of racial injustice, with his actions and political activism becoming a big talking point of that year and eventually saw the NFL offer an apology earlier this year, though Kaepernick himself is yet to have played again in the NFL after allowing his contract with the 49ers to expire in 2017. The "soundtrack mistakes" issue mentioned saw his name edited out of a song lyric that featured in Madden NFL 19.

Players will be able to use Kaepernick in any team in Franchise mode and use him in Play Now as of today and to celebrate, as per the EA Madden NFL blog post, the game will be free to play from tomorrow, September 10 through Sunday September 13. Madden NFL 21 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.