The official Life is Strange Twitter account has announced that comics publisher Dark Horse will be publishing a free issue of the series ongoing comic series for Free Comic Book Day that will also contain a prequel story to the upcoming Life is Strange: True Colors.

As spotted by Eurogamer, the issue will feature two all new stories, with the first story focused around the ongoing adventures of the first Life is Strange game's heroes Max and Chloe and will also feature prequel game Life is Strange: Before the Storm's Steph Grinch. The second story meanwhile will also include the first appearance of True Colors' main protaginist Alex Chen.

Given we know that Steph is set to also appear in the new game, it sounds like this will bridge the gap between the stories of the (chronologically) first and latest game in the series. The comic itself will be available on August 14 at all good comic book stores.

In the meantime, Life is Strange: True Colors was announced last month, and will follow Alex and her power of Empathy as she returns home from a period away, only for her brother to die in mysterious circumstances. Unlike other games in the series, it will release as one complete game rather than episodically and release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia and PC on September 10.