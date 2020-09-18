Square Enix has announced that it has made the first episode of Dontnod's coming-of-age road trip drama Life is Strange 2 completely free on most formats.

Entitled 'Roads' the first episode sees brothers Sean and Daniel forced into an impromptu road trip after a terrible incident involving younger brother Daniel's emerging telekenetic powers, with you as older brother Sean trying to protect, care for and teach his sibling how to make his way in the world while dealing with his newfound abilities.

The move follows a similar one for the previous game in the Life is Strange series which also eventually made its first episode free sometime after the season had concluded. You can check out what we thought of the entire season of Life is Strange 2 in our review over here.

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 is available free of charge on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC via their respective storefronts and you can check out the trailer below. Developer Dontnod's next project is thriller Twin Mirror, set to release in December.