Serenity Forge has announced its new point-and-click adventure game about switching off social media and starting new after a break-up, titled Land of Screens.

Holland, the heroine of this story, has split up with her boyfriend of five years. Who ended it? What happened? Was there anyone else? Is it none of your business?

Exactly. Her social media accounts are trilling and pinging and jingling with the sounds of other people, and it’s doing her head in. “She’ll need the help of old friends and new acquaintances—and they’ll need help from her—to dodge the online madness and finally unplug for a while,” read the description from the developer. “By diving (or stumbling) into fresh experiences, new relationships, and accidental adventures, Holland might just stand a fighting chance of escaping the ever-present creep of social media drama.”

I’m into it. The art style is sweet and expressive, and it looks like a calming exploration of human connection. Land of Screens comes to PC in 2021.