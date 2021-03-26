Over-the-top multiplayer dodgeball arena game Knockout City has gotten a new gameplay trailer care of EA, showcasing many of the gamemodes and 'dodge-brawl' action we can expect when the game launches in just under a couple of months' time.

There's definitely a touch of the Jet Set Radios about the game, as along with the graffiti heavy visual style this trailer is narrated by the game's resident City Pirate Radio DJ who introduces us to the basics as well as some more advanced manouvres including the ability to literally become the ball allowing your teammates to give you a boost and throw you across the map to reach new corners of the arena.

EA has also recently revealed some of the game modes you'll be able to play when the game launches, including 3 vs 3 Team KO and 1v1 Face Off which sees you compete for the most KOs, 3 vs 3 Diamond Dash where KO'd players will drop diamonds that your team must pick up to score, KO Chaos where four players share no alligances and must compete in a free-for-all and Ball Up Brawl which sees two teams of 4 in the arena with no dodgeballs and you must use your teammates as the ball.

Check out the new trailer for yourself below. Knockout City will land on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on May 21, 2021 with a cross-play beta scheduled for next weekend between April 2 and April 4.