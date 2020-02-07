The launch date for Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue on the Xbox One has been revealed on the official Xbox store (via Resetera).

Bear with me here, because I do not understand what these games are. The collection contains the earliest games in the Kingdom Hearts series with upgraded HD visuals, controls, and music—Kingdom Hearts Final Mix, Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories, Kingdom Hearts 358/2 days, Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix, Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix, and Kingdom Hearts Re:coded. That’s a lot of games. Or, it might not be. I don’t know. Anyway, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is also included in the collection that’s coming to the Xbox One, and has Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD, Kingdom Hearts 0.2: Birth by Sleep centred around Aqua, and the feature length movie, Kingdom Hearts Back Cover.

It was announced that the Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue would be headed to the Xbox One at some point in 2020. But, Microsoft and Square Enix had kept mum about when the game would be launching. Now, the date has been leaked through the official Xbox listing for the collection—February 18, 2020.

Though it is shown on the site, we can’t be certain that this is the actual launch date. It’s possible that this is when the demo for the collection would go live, like Kingdom Hearts 3. Or, someone might have put up the wrong date by accident. If we are getting our mitts on the games next week, this is exciting news for Kingdom Hearts fans. All this being said, we should wait for an official confirmation from Square Enix, despite the leaked launch date’s official look.

Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is out now on the PlayStation 4, and is coming soon to the Xbox One.

