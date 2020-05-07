Second Extinction is about hunting mutant dinosaurs, and it’s being made by Systemic Reaction at Avalanche Studios for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

“As the dinosaurs took over our planet, some people made their escape to an orbital station set up by a group called the ERA. Humanity has licked its wounds and now returns to find out more about this unbelievable enemy. This is where The Extinction War begins. Players pick from a roster of four survivors from around the world, a group that will continue to grow after launch,” explained Brynley Gibson, lead producer for the game at Systemic Reaction.

As a three player co-op first person shooter, the team will need to communicate and strategise on how to take these creatures down once and for all. These dinosaurs have mutated beyond what we know from the Natural History Museum, and pose a threat unlike anything seen before. Missions will have particular conditions, and upon fulfilment, players must make it home in one piece to redeem their rewards. These goodies will let them upgrade weaponry and purchase new ones, to drop back into the fight all over again.

“We set out to make a game that could deliver on the spectacle you would expect from our heritage. We wanted a beautiful natural world, a ton of crazy looking enemies on screen, huge explosions, and as much blood as Nadia, our VFX artist, could pump out,” continued Gibson. “It isn’t subtle, nor did we want it to be. Part of the joy of playing this game comes from that intensity of the action as bombs burst and limbs fly.”

Second Extinction is a live game, to be supported with updates after launch, and will feature a “open world with more traditional level design elements made the combat more interesting and strategic.” The game is in development for Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Watch the trailer below.



