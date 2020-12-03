Developer Sumo Digital and publisher Focus Interactive have released four new character story trailers for upcoming multiplayer PvPvE heist game Hood: Outlaws & Legends.

Each trailer focuses on a different character who fall into one of four classes; Robin the Ranger, Marianne the Hunter, John the Brawler and Tookie the Mystic. Each will offer their own set of skills for you to utilise as you try and steal treasure from under the nose of the AI-controlled guards, and you'll be able to spend your ill-gotten gains in advancing your chosen character through perks, weapons and appearance options.

More information on the game will be revealed at next week's The Game Awards event set to take place next week, on December 10. Hood: Outlaws & Legends is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC in 2021.