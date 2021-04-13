Co-operative multiplayer PvPvE heist game Hood: Outlaws and Legends has recieved a new gameplay trailer from publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Sumo Digital, giving us an in-depth look into what players can expect when they step into the shoes of the band of Outlaws when the game launches next month.

Your group of four outlaws will go up against another team of 4 and a map filled with AI controlled enemies as both teams attempt to steal the treasure from a fortfied castle or stronghold. You'll have to work together using the unique skills of each character to compliment your teammates in order to infiltrate the stronghold, find the vaults, take the treasure and escape again with your ill-gotten gains and hold off the opposing team from getting there first, or even stealing the loot from you instead.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below. Hood: Outlaws and Legends is set to release on May 10 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC but those who pre-order the game can start playing three days earlier, from May 7.