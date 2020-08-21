IO Interactive has revealed the new Dartmoor map in Hitman 3, where Agent 47 will race to solve a murder (and do a murder, too).

“Typically, a murder mystery tasks you with figuring out how someone has died, whereas in Hitman, you need to figure out how to kill someone. In HITMAN 3’s Dartmoor location, those worlds collide as you can take on the role of detective to solve a murder and eliminate your target. Two birds, one disguise,” explained the developer in the announcement. Inspired by English legends and mysteries that haunt the countryside, the Thornbridge Manor houses a number of Mission Stories, and the player is free to roam the grounds or follow one of these trailing threads.

“HITMAN missions are very complicated affairs with plenty of moving parts and lots of characters you are able to interact with in a huge variety of ways. In Dartmoor’s murder mystery, we are dialing all of that up to 11,” said lead writer Nick Price. “Every member of the family is a possible suspect and it’s been quite the challenge to make sure everything doesn’t fall apart just because the player wants to play around. In fact, that sort of behaviour should be rewarded in a HITMAN game, so we have been working hard on making sure that depending on what a player discovers during their investigation, outcomes might differ. It’s going to be great fun to see how everyone tackles this particular problem next year.”

Hitman 3 comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2021. Watch the tour of Thornbridge Manor below.



