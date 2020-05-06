The Almost Gone, a puzzle game about the purgatory between life and death, will launch for PC, Switch, iOS, and Android on June 25 (via Gematsu).

Depicting miniature dioramas of suburban life, the player will unpick the threads that led to their untimely end. “From your own home to eerily deserted streets, beautiful apartment blocks to abandoned hospitals, you must search forensically for clues and the path forwards,” reads the game’s description. “Why are you here? Why are you trapped? Will you ever get home?”

To me, it’s like developer Happy Volcano took the bones of What Remains of Edith Finch and painted them in the colours of Monument Valley. Evidently, there’s more than meets the eye with this strange little game, and the veneer of pastel palettes and dainty homes hides a disturbing story. I like it.

The Almost Gone comes to PC, Switch, iOS, and Android on June 25. Watch the new trailer below.



