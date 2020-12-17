Supergiant Games has announced that it has updated the Nintendo Switch version of roguelike dungeon crawler Hades, allowing you to transfer saves between the console and the PC versions of the game.

Announcing the update via Twitter, all players have to do to access them is head to the new Cross-Saves option in the game's main menu and connect either your Steam or Epic Games account, depending on where you've bought the game on PC. More information can be found in the Help & Info section in-game. Cross-save functionality was something that had been promised since just before launch, although it didn't quite make it in for the game's Nintendo Switch release day.

Hades sees you playing as Zagreus—son of the titular Hades—as you try and escape the Underworld and reach Mount Olympus as you meet and are bestowed powers and buffs by other characters based in Greek mythology. The game is available now on PC and Nintendo Switch.