The composer of The Last of Us, Gustavo Santaolalla, has joined the HBO adaptation of the critically-acclaimed apocalyptic adventure game.

Santaolalla has composed the soundtracks for the movies On the Road, The Book of Life, Babel, and Brokeback Mountain, and won Academy Awards for the latter two movies’ musical accompaniments. Known for his minimalist compositions, Naughty Dog reached out to the Argentine composer very early in the game’s development, and the soundtrack used a range of instruments to produce a uniquely haunting resonance for its world.

Santaolalla returns to compose the soundtrack to The Last of Us Part II, too, which will come to the PlayStation 4 on May 29.

