Arc System Works has announced a release date for the latest entry in its long-running beat-em-up series, Guilty Gear: Strive.

Making the announcement with a new trailer released this weekend during an official livestream, the developer also revealed that the game will be offered in an Ultimate Edition and Deluxe Edition package, with those two getting access to the game three days early as well as the Season Pass containing 5 additional characters, colours, two battle stages, extra story and—for Ultimate Edition purchasers—a digital soundtrack.

On top of this, the livestream also showcased the next character to make the game's initial fifteen-character roster in the form of new character Giovanna by way of a trailer, embedded below, that appears to show her calling on the abilities of her not-so-friendly spirit wolf. We're also informed that the game's next trailer will be landing on New Years Day, 2021.

Guilty Gear: Strive is set for release on April 9, 2021 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.