The British publisher behind the Worms and Overcooked! series Team 17 has announced that it has aquired the rights and assets of Golf With Your Friends in a deal said to be worth £12 million GBP.

As spotted by GamesIndustry.biz the multiplayer minigolf game, which originally released in early access on PC since 2016 and subsequently published on PC and consoles by the company for its full release since May of last year, was originally created by Australian-based outfit Blacklight Interactive. The deal will comprise of £9 million GBP in cash, with a further £3 million paid over the next twelve months.

Team 17 said in its statement that the move will "further expand both its portfolio and franchise footprint, enabling the Group to increase 1st party IP and ultimately create additional opportunities to extend the lifecycle of the existing game" which includes "further downloadable content" as well as "exploring potential sequels and other opportunities" for the series.

Golf With Your Friends is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.