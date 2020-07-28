Ghost of Tsushima patch 1.05 brings a new difficulty level, modifications to combat, and new text options to the game.

The details are … detailed in Sucker Punch’s post on the patch. The new difficulty level is Lethal, and it sounds like a grind. Enemy encounters are dicey, with deadlier weapons, quicker detection, and more aggressive action in combat. In addition, there are tighter parry and dodge windows, but when Jin does land a hit, the enemies will know about it with higher damage output. Once again, this doesn’t sound like a cake walk. However, this is perfect for players who took the code upheld by Lord Shimura to heart.

On the other end of the scale, the patch includes lower intensity mode for combat. This feature will “maintain the heart and feel of Ghost of Tsushima combat while relaxing several timing-specific elements.” For example, enemy attacks which are unblockable become blockable in this mode, and Resolve won’t be interrupted by enemy attacks. Detection rises much more slowly, also, so the player is able to dart away without drawing attention to safeguard their stealthy approach.

Patch 1.05 comprises a number of bug fixes, and lastly, adds text changes which will be welcome to all players. There’s a large text option which increases text size of subtitles, mission objectives and interact prompts by 150 per cent. The subtitle colours now offer white, yellow, blue, red, and green, and the speaker name may be switched off while subtitles are on screen.

Ghost of Tsushima is out now for PlayStation 4.

