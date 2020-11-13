Head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios Hermen Hulst has revealed that samurai adventure Ghost of Tsushima has become Sony's fastest selling first party original PS4 game, selling more than five million copies since launching in July.

The milestone was originally revealed in passing as part of a New York Times article on the PlayStation 5, and Hulst and developement studio Sucker Punch Productions later confirmed the news on their own Twitter accounts, thanking the fans for their support.

The game will be getting a performance boost thanks to backwards comptability benefits on PlayStation 5, with Sucker Punch confirming that save transfers from the PS4 version are supported as well as 60FPS support and improved loading times. The game has also recently seen the addition of online co-operative multiplayer in the recently-released Ghost of Tsushima: Legends update.

You can check out our own verdict on the game in our review right over here. Ghost of Tsushima is available now for the PlayStation 4.