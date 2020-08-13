GDC 2021 will be a “hybrid” event held in July 2021, and will be accompanied by “behind-the-scenes lectures” and content on the biggest games of the year (via MCV/Develop).

In March, organisers elected to postpone the event owing to the intensifying coronavirus crisis. “Having spent the past year preparing for the show with our advisory boards, speakers, exhibitors, and event partners, we’re genuinely upset and disappointed not to be able to host you at this time,” said the organiser as a result. Instead, GDC 2020 was a virtual affair held earlier this month, and it appears that the new approach has worked for the event.

GDC 2021, which will span from July 19 to July 23, 2021, will return to the Moscone Center in San Francisco. It will also offer aspects of its event online, as a “hybrid” event which will reflect the “choice of attendance options and possibilities for GDC going forward.” And, it is the “inaugural roll-out” of this type of GDC for the foreseeable future.

“In addition to GDC 2021, a set of virtual GDC Master Classes will be launching in late 2020, with the first master classes to be announced in the next few weeks,” explained the organiser. “These master classes will be day-long and multi-day virtual workshops featuring deep-dive looks at particular aspects of the game development craft. GDC sibling website Gamasutra is also launching a series of editorially-led streaming talks from game development notables, to take place later this year, and providing more bite-sized looks at notable game development and business trends.”

Moreover, a GDC Community Celebration will run from March 1 through March 5, 2021, which will provide “behind-the-scenes lectures” on the most significant games of the past year, high-profile talks, Q&As and more interactive content.

