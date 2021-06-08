Chapter 2 Season 7 has landed in free-to-play shooter Fortnite, with the latest Invasion episode bringing a host of new content themed around extraterrestrial visitors that have taken over the game's world.

Jumping into the game from today you'll find flying saucers around the map, which you can either shoot down or even hijack them for a quick joyride yourself. Some new alien weapons and equipment can also be found dotted around the map including the Recon Scanner, Rail Gun, Flexible Pulse Rifle, Ray Gun and more. A new resource can also be found on the map, with Nuts and Bolts able to be used to craft vaulted weapons.

The battle royale shooter's penchant for guest characters also shows no sign of slowing down any time soon, with the latest Battle Pass now available that also includes DC Comics hero Superman and Rick Sanchez from comedy cartoon series Rick & Morty. The Battle Pass also gets an overhaul where you now earn Battle Stars, and can choose to spend them to unlock rewards in the Pass in almost any order, providing you have the relevant page unlocked. You can find more details on that over here.

You can check out a trio of trailers for the new season below, and Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Invasion is live now in the game on all platforms.