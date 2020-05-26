Formula E driver Daniel Abt hired a professional gamer to race on his behalf in an esports race, and must pay £8,900 to charity for cheating (via BBC Sport).

Lorenz Horzing, the gamer who pretended to be Abt, finished third in the latest race in Formula E’s Race at Home Challenge. Ex-F1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne suspected that Abt was not behind the wheel (metaphorically speaking) when he didn’t turn on his video during the race. Sure enough, Abt wasn’t playing the game at all, and the driver has been disqualified from the race, asked to pay £8,900 to the charity, and all of his points have been scrubbed from the series.

“I did not take it as seriously as I should have,” he said in an apology. “I am especially sorry about this because I know how much work has gone into this project on the part of the Formula E organisation. I am aware that my offence has a bitter aftertaste but it was never meant with any bad intention.”

