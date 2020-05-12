Gravity Well is a new studio founded by former Respawn Entertainment developers, with an aim to “shake things up in AAA game dev.”

“We are starting a studio because of how we want to make games,” said one of the founders, Drew McCoy. “We want time to iterate on everything and get ideas and feedback from the whole team. We’re building this studio to last for decades, and that doesn't happen without putting the team first.” Gravity Well is “anti-crunch,” and believes in a horizontal structure where everyone has creative freedom: “because when someone else makes all of the decisions, work isn’t fun and the end product isn’t as good.”

McCoy and his collaborator Jon “Slothy” Stirling have credits on Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2, and Titanfall, so we could imagine that the new studio will produce similar games. “Given the COVID-19 pandemic, we're starting the studio for remote work from the very start,” explained Stirling. “Since one of the core values of Gravity Well is increased diversity, we're excited about not being hamstrung by relocation or work visa issues. We want to hire the best talent in the industry, regardless of where you live.”

There are opportunities to work for Gravity Well already, as animators, artists, engineers, QA, human resources, and IT. From this, we may infer that the team is moving and shaking on their first venture, whatever that may be. We’ll keep you posted on this as and when we find out.

