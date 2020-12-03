EA has announced that current players of FIFA 21 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will be able to download the next-gen versions of the football sim from today, a day ahead of the official release scheduled for tomorrow.

Players who already own the game should already find themselves able to download the Xbox Series X|S version or the PlayStation 5 version via their console's respective stores, or if they have a disc-based version and a discless console they can also find an upgrade path by contacting EA Support as per the FAQ to verify their copy of the game with a proof of purchase.

As previously revealed, the next-gen versions of FIFA 21 include enhanced visuals and faster loading times but also haptic feedback via the DualSense controller on the PS5, an expanded player interaction system, a new gameplay camera, new multi-touch animations, new pre-game cinematics and more.

If you haven't picked up FIFA 21 yet, the next-generation versions of the game will be available on Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 from tomorrow, December 4.