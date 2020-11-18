EA has announced that arguably the world's most famous footballer David Beckham will be coming to FIFA 21 for all players for free from December 15.

As described by the official FIFA website, anyone playing FIFA 21 on any format before January 15 2021 will recieve an untradeable special David Beckham to use in their Ultimate Team squad to celebrate the man's LaLiga debut for Real Madrid during the 03/04 season. You'll also get him as a Groundbreaker in the game's Volta Football mode.

Perhaps most notably if you claim Beckham now on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, it will carry over to the next generation console. For more information check out this FAQ on the FIFA website over here. FIFA 21 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.