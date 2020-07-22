Fate/EXTRA Record is a remake of Fate/EXTRA for this generation of hardware, a decade after the original game’s release (via Gematsu).

Type-Moon Studio BB, directed by Dragon Quest Builders’ Kazuya Niinou, is the developer behind the remake. “We want as many people as possible to play, so we want to take a broad approach without aiming too specific,” said Niinou before Fate/EXTRA Record was revealed. “Currently, we’re planning for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and are also considering other platforms such as Xbox One, smartphones, and the cloud.” Though no platforms have been confirmed at the moment, we could assume that it’s coming to one or more of the aforementioned.

Niinou is directing the game, with the story being penned by Kinoko Nasu. Takashi Takeuchi is working on the original character concepts, with Arco Wada working on character designs.

Fate/EXTRA Record is in development for current generation platforms. Watch the announcement trailer below.



