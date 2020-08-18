Mediatonic is pitting brand against brand in a competition for an in-game cosmetic in its incredibly popular battle royale, Fall Guys—they have to outbid the other in a donation to SpecialEffect.

Now, Mediatonic has moved this momentum towards charity, and all brands have to do is state the highest amount they’re prepared to donate to SpecialEffect. If you’re not familiar, it is a UK charity which helps disabled gamers enjoy their favourite games with assistive technology. Their work is fantastic, and their tailor-made equipment matches the abilities of the gamer for the most accessible experience. After two weeks, the highest bidder in the Battle of the Brands will win, and will donate the stated amount to SpecialEffect, with a new skin based on their brand placed in the game.

Fall Guys is out now on PS4 and PC.

