Rebellion has announced the release date for supervillain management sim Evil Genius 2: World Domination, confirming the game will release on PC via Steam from March 30.

This sequel to the 2004 original (17 years ago - blimey!) features four campaigns allowing you to inhabit the boots of a quartet of supervillains including the Blofeld-a-like Max, ex-Spymaster Emma, scientific zealot Zailka or heavy muscle madman Ivan who's voiced by Brian Blessed. Each has their own style of malevolent management, which you'll have to get to grips with as you choose from a variety of locations to build and run your secret lair.

There's plenty of rooms to build, henchmen to hire, agents to deal with and much more besides, but you'll also have to deal with threats away from your base by sending out minions on missions around the globe to expand your criminal network and stop the do-gooders from thwarting your plans of world domination. The developers also promise more "fiendishly exciting surprises on the way in the coming weeks."

You can check out the release date trailer for the game for yourself below. Evil Genius 2: World Domination releases on PC via Steam on March 30.