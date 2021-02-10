Rebellion has released a new video showcasing just under ten minutes of gameplay footage from upcoming evil lair builder Evil Genius 2: World Domination.

In the video, producer Ash Tregay and lead designer Rich Edwards take us through an early tutorial mission in the game's campaign, explaining the main features of the game including base-building mechanics, ordering minions, how to use the game's 'World Stage' global map to establish and run criminal networks in order to fund your burgeoning criminal empire, and even side-stories and missions that show how to stop pesky enemy agents from putting a spanner in your plans to achieve world domination.

If you're a fan of the original 2004 game you'll find yourself right at home here, although of course there's more than a lick of paint to bring the series bang up to date as a 2021 game, while still retaining a lot of the original's sense of humour. Check out the video for yourself below— Evil Genius 2: World Domination is set for release on PC via Steam on March 30, 2021.