Rebellion has announced that the release window for Evil Genius 2: World Domination has been moved from 2020 to 2021.

The developer assures fans that “much, much more” of Evil Genius 2 will be shown off soon, and will announce the details of the closed beta within the same timeframe. “One of the things we most prize about Rebellion is our independence, which allows us the freedom to do what’s right for our games and our staff,” continued the two. “We’ll announce a final release date as soon as we can. Expect an update sooner rather than later.”

Evil Genius 2: World Domination will launch for PC in the first half of 2021.

