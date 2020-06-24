Ever Forward, the mysterious puzzle game from the developer of My Time at Portia, is coming to Switch as well as PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One (via Gematsu).

The news broke in the New Game+ Expo live stream yesterday, from publisher PM Studios and developer Pathea Games. Ever Forward is a shift from the simulation gameplay and cartoony style of My Time at Portia, and explores a little girl’s journey in dire times.

“Maya is lost in a strange world somewhere between reality and imagination. She is alone to confront her despair on her journey of discovery, where she must unlock her memories and confront her fears to unravel the secrets of the world,” read the description of the game. In this strange state, the player will pilot Maya through the scenic overworld and the starkly futuristic puzzle levels. With each completed course, the story of how and why Maya became separated from her mother will be revealed.

Ever Forward comes to PC in July, and will come to Switch later this year. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions are not dated at this time.

